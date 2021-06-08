IP University Admission 2021-22: Entrance Exams, Registration, Other Details

Image credit: Shutterstock IP University releases 2021-22 admission brochure (representational)

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, or IP University, New Delhi, has released the admission brochure for the 2021-22 academic year. The university will admit students to different undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes on the basis of merit, and entrance exams. The university will release counselling schedules for these programmes later on its official website.

“Keeping in view, the circumstances, prevailing due to the pandemic caused by the Covid-19 and subject to the decision taken by the competent authority, the date of counselling both online and offline, the information given in the admission brochure and the procedure of admissions in various programmes is subject to change and will be notified, accordingly,” the university said.

For admission to the BArch programme, IP University will use scores of the National Aptitude Test of Architecture (NATA) 2021 conducted by the Council of Architecture. For MBA admission, the university will use results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020. If seats remain vacant, CMAT qualified candidates will be given admission.

“In case seat still remain vacant even after exhausting CAT 2020 and CMAT 2021 merit, university will consider admissions in MBA programme on the basis of merit of Common Entrance Test (CET) to be conducted by GGSIP University,” it said.

For the Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes, NIMCET 2021 result will be considered and a common entrance test will be conducted by the university to fill the remaining seats.

For UG, PG law programmes, the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 will be considered.

For undergraduate Engineering admission, Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 conducted by the National Testing Agency will be considered. “Blind (including colour blind), deaf and/or dumb candidates shall not be eligible for admission in these courses,” the university said.

For UG and PG medical courses, entrance exams held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the National Board of Examinations (NBE), including the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 and NEET PG 2021 will be used, the university said.

GATE qualified candidates can apply for admission to PG Engineering programmes. For remaining vacant seats, a common entrance examination will be held, it added.

For other undergraduate programmes, including BA, BSc, BBA, and lateral entry programmes, admission will be based on CETs. Similarly, CET will be held for PG Diploma courses, except for the Advance Diploma in Child Guidance and Counselling, Postgraduate Diploma in Health Care Management (Weekend) programmes.

Admission to postgraduate vocational programmes will be based on merit, the university said.

IP University Admission Brochure For UG, PG Courses

IP University Admission Brochure For PhD Programmes