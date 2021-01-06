IP University Admission 2020: Special Offline Counselling Tomorrow

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IPU) will conduct a special offline counselling tomorrow, January 7, for six programmes including MSc (Environment Management), MSc (Bio – Diversity and Conservation), MA (Criminology), MCA (Lateral Entry), MBA (Information Technology) and BA (Economics). The special IPU offline counselling is a final opportunity to the non-admitted candidates of the common entrance tests and national level examinations, an IPU statement said.

Candidates seeking admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at the university can register online till the midnight of January 6. The IPU special offline counselling will be held for the six programmes at Dwarka campus tomorrow in a first phase.

“Willing candidates are advised to go through the detailed notifications in this regard uploaded on the websites www.ipu.admissions.nic.in as well as www.ipu.ac.in to avail the chance of admissions,” the IP University statement read.

IP University Special Offline Counselling 2020 - Steps To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website www.ipu.ac.in or www.ipu.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the notification giving the direct link for counselling registration

Step 3: Select the relevant course option from the list of courses going through the counselling procedure

Step 4: On the next window, insert required login credentials

Step 5: Sign in and apply accordingly at the six programmes for the special offline counselling