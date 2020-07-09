Image credit: Shutterstock IP University Admission 2020: Online Counselling For MBA From July 15

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, or IP University, Delhi, will start the centralised online counseling for 2020-21 MBA programme from July 15, for candidates who have applied for the programme on the basis of Common Admission Test, or CAT 2019 score.

The last date for submission of online application form for the MBA programme through CAT Score was May 31.

Further details regarding MBA counselling through CAT score will be announced on July 10, according to the official notification.

“All the candidates desirous to seek admission in MBA programme through CAT 2019 score only are advised to visit university website www.ipu.ac.in regularly for updates,” the official statement said.

Previously, the university had extended the application deadline for IP University admission 2020 till July 20, from June 30, in view of the ongoing COVID019 pandemic.

This extension, however, is not valid for MBA candidates applying through the CAT 2019 scores.