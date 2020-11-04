IPU Starts Help Desks To Facilitate Students With Admission Process

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, commonly known as IP University, has launched helpline numbers to facilitate the aspirants seeking admission to the university in their admission process. The applicants of the university, as per an IPU statement, facing problems in registration, choice filling or any other difficulties related to counselling leading to admissions may contact the helpline numbers between 10 am and 4:50 pm on all working days. The numbers are -- 011 - 25302169, 011 - 25302170, 011 - 25302171, 9560313682 and 9971616992.

The university has also provided an email id -- grievancesforregistration2020@ipu.ac.in -- to answer queries on mail. “Students seeking admission to IPU are advised to visit the websites www.ipu.ac.in as well as ipu.admissions.nic.in regularly for updates related to counselling and admissions,” added an IPU statement.

GGSIPU had earlier, on October 2, warned the aspirants of the university to beware of touts’ false promises of arranging admission to the university and its affiliated colleges through unfair means. As per an IPU statement, several complaints have been received at the university that some agents or touts claiming to be representatives of the university are assuring candidates that they can arrange admission to different programmes of the university on the payment of money.