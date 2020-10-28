Image credit: IP University Website 1,325 More Seats Added To Delhi Government’s IP University This Year

The Delhi Government on Wednesday, October 28, has increased the seat capacity of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, commonly known as IP University, with 1,325 more seats in different academic programmes. The Delhi Government has increased the number of seats in IPU and its various affiliated colleges from the academic session 2020-21.

The university, a statement issued for the purpose says, has already more than 37,000 seats in its campus and colleges affiliated to it. IPU from the academic session 2020-21 has increased the seat intake of 630 more students in different streams of undergraduate engineering or BTech courses, 220 seats in BCom (Hons), 120 seats in BBA, 120 seats in BA (Economics), 90 seats in BCA, 60 seats in MBA, 50 seats in MVoc, 20 seats in B Voc and 15 seats of Msc (Yoga).

The Vice Chancellor of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Professor Mahesh Verma in a statement said: “Now we will be able to admit more students in various affiliated colleges of the university.”

The university this year has also introduced a new postgraduate diploma programme in Healthcare Management. The new one-year weekend programme in Healthcare Management will be run under the University School of Management Studies (USMS), IPU. Candidates will be admitted to the new PG Diploma programme in Healthcare Management on the basis of marks obtained in graduation and postgraduation and a personal interview held for the purpose. Candidates seeking admission to the new PG Diploma programme can apply online till November 7. Details including online apply option online apply option are available on the university website -- www.ipu.ac.in.