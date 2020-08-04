Image credit: Shutterstock IP University Admission 2020: Application Deadline Extended Again, Apply Till August 11

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, or IP University, New Delhi, has again extended the last date to submit IP University application form 2020, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “In wake of the present unforeseen circumstances, it is informed to all candidates desirous to fill the online application forms in various programmes that the date for submission of online application forms for all programmes has been extended by the university till August 11, 2020” an official statement said.

Previously, the last date to submit IP University admission 2020 form was July 31. The application form submission deadline has been extended multiple times by the institute during the COVID-19 crisis.

According to official information, admission to IP university will be given on the basis of Common Entrance Tests (CETs), National Level Tests and on the basis of qualifying marks.

Application form correction facility, for candidates who have already submitted their application forms, has also been extended by three days-- from August 12 to August 14, the university said.

The online application forms for admission to different programmes are to be submitted to only to the university, an official statement said.

Any further update regarding IP University admission 2020 will be available on the official website, ipu.ac.in.

For any admission related inquiry, including filling-up and uploading the admission form, candidates can contact the university at the helpline numbers provided in the official notification.