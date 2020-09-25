IP University Online Counselling Begins; Register Till October 10

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University) has released the schedule of IP University counselling for admission to various programmes at the university for the academic session 2020-21. Candidates can register online for the IP University counselling till October 10 at ipu.admissions.nic.in. The university this year has allowed the candidates to apply for online counselling in 36 courses in the university and for several other courses, IP University will conduct offline counselling.

Candidates can register at the IPU website and apply for the online counselling in 23 programmes including BCom, MA English, MA Criminology, BCA, MCA, BA English, BA Economics Hons, MA Mass Communication, MA English, MSc Forensic Science, MSc NRM, MEd, BEd Special Education, MCA Lateral Entry, MA Economics, MSc Yoga, MSc Nursing and BSc Nursing Hons till October 10, 2020.

Candidates shortlisted from the online IPU Common Entrance Test for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes can register for the counselling process. To register online for IPU 2020 counselling, candidates have to submit the application fee, register using details, choice filling, seat allotment and seat freezing. The university will conduct three rounds of IP University counselling followed by a sliding round and spot admission round to fill the vacant seats for the ensuing academic session. The details of the university’s offline counselling is not issued yet.

IP University 2020 Counselling: Application Process

Step 1: Visit the university website

Step 2: Register using contact details

Step 3: Payment of application fee

Step 4: Choice Filling

Step 5: Submit