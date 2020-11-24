IOCL Invites Application For Nursing Programmes At Assam Oil College

Assam Oil, a division of Indian Oil Corporation Limited, has invited online applications for admission to BSc (Nursing) and General Nursing and Midwifery Course (GNM) at Assam Oil College /School of Nursing, Digboi. Unmarried female candidates meeting the required eligibility criteria can apply for the programmes. The last date for sending of scanned copy of application along with all documents is December 12, 2020.

The BSc (Nursing) course will be a full-time regular course for a duration of four years. The duration of the General Nursing and Midwifery Course (GNM) is three years. Both the courses have 30 seats each.

For the BSc Nursing programme, candidates are required to pass Class 12 board exams with Science (Physics, Chemistry Biology) and English, with a minimum of 50% marks from a government recognised board. 5% relaxation in qualifying exam marks will be given to SC, ST and PwBD category candidates. For the GNM programmes, apart from Science students, Arts students with English and Mathematics, Biotechnology, Economics, Political Science, History, Geography, Business Studies, Accountancy, Home Science, Sociology, Psychology or Philosophy, with a minimum of 40% marks in Class 12 board exams can apply.

Selection would be based on an online written test. Candidates will have to pass successfully in the selection process by securing a minimum of 40% marks. 5% relaxation will be given to SC, ST and PwBD candidates.

Candidates shortlisted for the two programmes will receive a consolidated stipend per month. Additional benefits include free hostel accommodation, medical attention and uniform. Candidates will have to stay in hostels.

Application form and instructions