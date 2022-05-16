Internship Opportunities For Civil Engineering Students In National Highway Projects; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com The successful students will get internship certificates, the minimum passing marks is 75

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has decided to provide internship opportunities for the final year Civil Engineering students of IITs, NITs and government/ private Engineering colleges in National Highway projects. The final year BTech/ MTech students can avail this opportunity to experience on-job training working with consultants, contractors of the NHAI, other agencies. "The period of internship shall be minimum 3 months out of which minimum 12 weeks will be assigned to the contractor and consultant of a particular highway project," MoRTH release read. The internship programme will commence from the academic year 2022-23. READ MORE | Why Do CBSE Students Perform Better In JEE Main, JEE Advanced?

The students need to secure a minimum 70 per cent (CGPA 7) in the completed semesters to apply for the internship programme. The students can apply online on the AICTE portal- aicte-india.org till July 15 for the internship programme. "Ministry will shortlist the applicants and allot them to different NH projects under implementing agencies of the Ministry i.e. NHAI, NHIDCL,BRO& State PWD," AICTE release mentioned.

The BTech students can avail a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 per month, while MTech students will get Rs 15,000 per month. The successful students will get internship certificates, the minimum passing marks is 75.

The method of evaluation will be- presentation on internship learning and experience- 20 marks, report on internship learning and experience- 40 marks, general assessment by Project manager of contractor / concessionaire- 10 marks, general assessment by team leader of AE/IE/PMC- 10 marks, general assessment by PD/EEof NHAI/NHIDCLlBRO/StatePW- 10 marks, attendance- 10 marks. "BRO shall assess the presentation and report and award marks and finally decide if certificate to be issued to the intern based on total score," it read.

For details on AICTE internship programme, please visit the official website- aicte-india.org.