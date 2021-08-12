International Youth Day 2021: Theme Of The Day

International Youth Day 2021: Today marks the celebration of International Youth Day. Youth day aims to indulge youth in various cultural, legal, and other developmental aspects of society. August 12 was declared to be celebrated as International Youth Day in the year 1999. The World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth in Lisbon recommended celebrating this day in the UN General Assembly. On this day, various political, cultural, and economical campaigns are being organized all across the world to spread awareness among people.

However, due to the pandemic situation prevailing all across the world, International Youth Day 2021 will not be celebrated physically in most places but several webinars will be conducted to observe the day. UN Secretary-General António Guterres also delivered a video message on this day and he called out “young innovators” to participate in global development.

What Is The Theme For International Youth Day 2021?

Every year there's a theme on which International Youth Day 2021 is celebrated. The theme for this year is "Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health ''. This theme has been decided in consideration of the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has on human health, the environment, and food systems.

This theme was chosen by the United Nations after these issues were highlighted at ECOSOC Youth Forum (EYF) 2021.

According to UNESCO, ''Youth Programme emphasizes in its work that youth are not just beneficiaries, but they are essential leaders and partners in finding solutions to the issues faced by young people in the world today."