International Yoga Day:NCERT Will Organise Online Yoga Quiz Competition, Students Can Participate Till July 20

International Yoga Day: NCERT Organises Online Yoga Quiz Competition

In a bid to promote integration of yoga in school curriculum, the National Council of Educational Research and Training, or NCERT, has developed textual materials on Yoga for Healthy Living for upper primary to secondary stages and also has been organising yoga olympiad since 2016. The Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokriyal ‘Nishank’ has launched the yoga olympiad, in its online edition this year, through social media.

The Education Minister in a statement said: “In COVID-19 situation children are being guided by their teachers and parents at home to do yogic practices along with physical exercises based on alternative academic calendars developed for different stages of school education. But due to the outbreak of corona pandemic, it is difficult to organise Yoga Olympiad this year.”

Students of Classes 6-12 can participate in the online Yoga Olympiad from June 21 to midnight of July 20.

The detailed scheme of the olympiad is uploaded on the official website of NCERT -- ncert.nic.in.

Online Yoga Quiz Competition Questions

The education minister further added that the competition will be on different dimensions of yoga based on the syllabi developed by NCERT: Yama and Niymaa Shatkarma or Kriya, Asanas, Pranayama, Meditation, Bandha and Mudra.

To promote active participation of students with special needs, the questions in online yoga competition can be converted from text to audio.

There will be multiple choice type questions in Hindi and English at the Yoga Olympiad.

The top 100 scorers of the online Yoga Olympiad will be issued a Certificate of Merit.

The HRD Minister further said that the objective of this competition is to create awareness and to motivate children to acquire comprehensive information from authentic sources on different yogic practices and to apply the understanding of these practices in one’s life and living. He added that the competition will also help children to develop healthy habits and lifestyle and thereby promote a sound emotional and mental wellbeing.

Learners, participate in the National Online Yoga Quiz Competition by @ncert & stand a chance to win merit certificates!

Do participate! pic.twitter.com/GKlVrPY9xE — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 21, 2020