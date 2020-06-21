  • Home
  • Education
  • Include Yoga, Exercises In Daily Life To Keep Fit, Jharkhand Governor Asks Varsity Students

Include Yoga, Exercises In Daily Life To Keep Fit, Jharkhand Governor Asks Varsity Students

Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu on Saturday advised university students to add breathing and physical exercises to their daily life to drive out negative thoughts triggered by the fear of novel coronavirus.

Education | Reported By Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 21, 2020 9:13 am IST

RELATED NEWS

DU Admission 2020: Mathematics Compulsory For These Five Subjects
West Bengal Governor Writes To State Universities For Yoga Day Celebration
Over 16,000 Students Apply For CSIR’s Summer Research Training Programme
'Yoga At Home And Yoga With Family': UGC Recommendation For Universities, Colleges
OBC Quota In Medical Seats Only In Central Institutions: Government Informs High Court
Maharashtra Makes Final Year Exams Optional, Decision On Professional Courses Soon
Include Yoga, Exercises In Daily Life To Keep Fit, Jharkhand Governor Asks Varsity Students
Include yoga, exercises in daily life to keep fit, Jharkhand governor asks varsity students
Ranchi:

Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu on Saturday advised university students to add breathing and physical exercises to their daily life to drive out negative thoughts triggered by the fear of novel coronavirus.

Till a vaccine for COVID-19 is discovered, precautionary measures are the only way to keep away the disease, she said while addressing the students and faculty of the Sainath University during a webinar.

"Our scientists are working hard for a vaccine. Not venturing out of home unnecessarily, avoiding crowded places and maintaining social distance are good precautionary measures," a Raj Bhavan release said quoting Murmus webinar address.

The governor said that it is normal to get irritated, tensed and anxious following exposure to coronavirus-related news all day.

"Every individual is afraid of coronavirus as it is increasing every day. Negative feelings are found in people due to this fear. We can come out of all these problems by changing our lifestyle by including yoga and exercises in daily life," she said.

Murmu also stressed on enhancing ones immunity by following the recommendations of the AYUSH ministry.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and closure of educational institutions, Murmu said that she believed online classes helped the students.

Click here for more Education News
Yoga Day International Yoga Day World Yoga Day
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU Asks School Boards To Share Links Of Class 12 Results For Online Document Verification
DU Asks School Boards To Share Links Of Class 12 Results For Online Document Verification
DU Admission 2020: No ECA, Sports Trials This Year
DU Admission 2020: No ECA, Sports Trials This Year
DU Admission 2020: Mathematics Compulsory For These Five Subjects
DU Admission 2020: Mathematics Compulsory For These Five Subjects
IP University Postpones Final-Year Pen-And-Paper Exam Until Further Notice
IP University Postpones Final-Year Pen-And-Paper Exam Until Further Notice
DU Admission 2020 Begins, What’s New This Year
DU Admission 2020 Begins, What’s New This Year
.......................... Advertisement ..........................