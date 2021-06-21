International Yoga Day 2021: Sanjay Dhotre Launches NIOS Diploma Course In Yogic Science

Image credit: twitter.com/SanjayDhotreMP The course will help people in becoming job providers rather than job seekers, said Mr Dhotre

On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2021, Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre launched a diploma course in Yoga Science developed by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

During the launch, Mr Dhotre highlighted the significance of yoga, especially during Covid, and said it has helped in creating many employment opportunities, the Education Ministry said in a statement.

The course will help people in becoming job providers rather than job seekers, said Mr Dhotre, according to a statement by the Ministry of Education.

The two-year diploma programme has five subjects. In the first year, Yoga Teaching-Training will be taught and in the second year, the five subjects related to yoga therapy will be taught, an official statement said.

On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that yoga has been included in school curriculum for Classes 1 to 10.

"...We have included yoga in school curriculum from this year for Classes 1 to 10 so that children make it a part of their daily lives," Mr Khattar said.

On December 11, 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

The proposal to observe June 21 as Yoga Day was first introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the UN General Assembly