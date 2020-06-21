IIT Bhubaneswar Concludes Three-Day Yoga Day Celebration

IIT Bhubaneswar observed the 6th International Yoga Day with a three day programme which concluded today, on June 21. The celebrations centered on the theme of 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family'.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jun 21, 2020 11:30 am IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Bhubaneswar Records “Significant Rise” In GATE Scores Of Selected Candidates
IIT Bhubaneswar Students Protest Against Online Exams With #SaveIITBBS Campaign
COVID-19: IIT Bhubaneswar To Conduct Online Exam For End Semester
Indian Institute Of Technology Bhubaneswar Develops Tech For Conducting Online Exams
Misuse Of Visva-Bharati By Employees To Blame For Decline In Its Ranks, Says Vice Chancellor
DU Asks School Boards To Share Links Of Class 12 Results For Online Document Verification
IIT Bhubaneswar Concludes Three-Day Yoga Day Celebration
IIT Bhubaneswar concluded its three-day Yoga Day celebration
New Delhi:

IIT Bhubaneswar observed the 6th International Yoga Day with a three day programme which concluded today, on June 21. The celebrations centered on the theme of 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family'. Mr. Arul Dev, an author and a guest faculty at the institute, was the Chief Guest at the event and joined Yoga session online. Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar with students, faculty, officers, staff and their family members actively participated in the event.

The participants and Yoga teachers assembled for the practice session at the Community Centre by adhering to social distancing protocols and compulsory wearing of masks. The entire event was live streamed and many students participated from their hostels or their home from different states through online medium.

Mr. Arul Dev, Chief Guest, gave a spiritual talk on "Inner Yoga - to be calm, creative and joyful" in day to day lives.

Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar, IIT Bhubaneswar Director, addressed the gathering and reminded about the benefits of practicing yoga in everyday life and highlighted the potential and benefits of customization to suit every individual. He also mentioned that at IIT Bhubaneswar, Yoga has been made a compulsory part of the undergraduate program.

The programme was coordinated by Dr. Srikant Golapudi and Dr. Bankim Chandra Mandal, EAA Coordinator. Also present at the event were Dr. Sankarsan Mohapatro, President of Student Gymkhana at IIT Bhubaneswar and Col (Dr.) Subodh Kumar, Registrar, IIT Bhubaneswar.

The Yoga session started with the systematic practice of different "ASANAS" of standing, sitting and laying positions (both lying on back and reverse) smoothly changing in succession under the instructions of Yoga teacher and supervision of trained volunteers.

The entire "Yogabhyas" lasted for an hour and ended with an oath by all the participants that they will continue to practice Yoga for keeping their body and mind in healthy, stress-free and cheerful condition. The session ended with the vote of thanks, followed by Q & A and refreshments.



Click here for more Education News
Yoga Day International Yoga Day Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar (IIT Bhubaneswar) World Yoga Day
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout JEE Main July 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of JEE Main.

₹ 12999/- ₹ 6999/-
Buy Now
Rank Booster JEE Main 2020

This course will help student to be better prepared and study in the right direction for JEE Main.

₹ 9999/- ₹ 4999/-
Buy Now
Test Series JEE Main July 2020

Take chapter-wise, subject-wise and Complete syllabus mock tests and get in depth analysis of your test.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 1999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
COVID-19: Students With Disabilities Struggling With E-Learning, NGOs Call For Accessible Approach
COVID-19: Students With Disabilities Struggling With E-Learning, NGOs Call For Accessible Approach
AIIMS PG 2020 First Round Of Counselling, Seat Allocation Begins Today
AIIMS PG 2020 First Round Of Counselling, Seat Allocation Begins Today
Misuse Of Visva-Bharati By Employees To Blame For Decline In Its Ranks, Says Vice Chancellor
Misuse Of Visva-Bharati By Employees To Blame For Decline In Its Ranks, Says Vice Chancellor
Include Yoga, Exercises In Daily Life To Keep Fit, Jharkhand Governor Asks Varsity Students
Include Yoga, Exercises In Daily Life To Keep Fit, Jharkhand Governor Asks Varsity Students
DU Asks School Boards To Share Links Of Class 12 Results For Online Document Verification
DU Asks School Boards To Share Links Of Class 12 Results For Online Document Verification
.......................... Advertisement ..........................