IIT Bhubaneswar concluded its three-day Yoga Day celebration

IIT Bhubaneswar observed the 6th International Yoga Day with a three day programme which concluded today, on June 21. The celebrations centered on the theme of 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family'. Mr. Arul Dev, an author and a guest faculty at the institute, was the Chief Guest at the event and joined Yoga session online. Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar with students, faculty, officers, staff and their family members actively participated in the event.

The participants and Yoga teachers assembled for the practice session at the Community Centre by adhering to social distancing protocols and compulsory wearing of masks. The entire event was live streamed and many students participated from their hostels or their home from different states through online medium.

Mr. Arul Dev, Chief Guest, gave a spiritual talk on "Inner Yoga - to be calm, creative and joyful" in day to day lives.

Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar, IIT Bhubaneswar Director, addressed the gathering and reminded about the benefits of practicing yoga in everyday life and highlighted the potential and benefits of customization to suit every individual. He also mentioned that at IIT Bhubaneswar, Yoga has been made a compulsory part of the undergraduate program.

The programme was coordinated by Dr. Srikant Golapudi and Dr. Bankim Chandra Mandal, EAA Coordinator. Also present at the event were Dr. Sankarsan Mohapatro, President of Student Gymkhana at IIT Bhubaneswar and Col (Dr.) Subodh Kumar, Registrar, IIT Bhubaneswar.

The Yoga session started with the systematic practice of different "ASANAS" of standing, sitting and laying positions (both lying on back and reverse) smoothly changing in succession under the instructions of Yoga teacher and supervision of trained volunteers.

The entire "Yogabhyas" lasted for an hour and ended with an oath by all the participants that they will continue to practice Yoga for keeping their body and mind in healthy, stress-free and cheerful condition. The session ended with the vote of thanks, followed by Q & A and refreshments.







