CBSE has planned live yoga session with Shilpa Shetty for students (file photo)

CBSE is planning to organize a special live yoga session for students on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2020. CBSE will be organizing the yoga session in partnership with Fit India Mission. The special live session will be held at 5 pm on June 21.

The session will be held by Ms. Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood actor and renowned Yoga practitioner. The session will be streamed live on FIT India YouTube channel and the board's social media platforms. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State Sanjay Dhotre, and two sports icons are also likely to join the session.

The session will be designed keeping in mind the Ayush Ministry's guidelines about yoga@home, and will focus on engaging children meaningfully through fun and education elements about Yoga.

Apart from the live yoga session, CBSE has also planned yoga quiz and video blogging competition for yoga day celebration this year. The quiz will be held for a month, beginning on June 21 and concluding on July 20, 2020. The video blogging competition is on the theme of 'My Life My Yoga' is being organized by the Ministry of Ayush. The last date to submit entries for the competition is June 21, 2020.

NCERT is also organizing a Yoga quiz on the theme of 'Yoga for Health and Harmony'. The quiz will be held for a month, beginning on June 21 and concluding on July 20, 2020.