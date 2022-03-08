  • Home
  • Education
  • International Women’s Day 2022 Today; This Is How Educational Institutes Will Celebrate

International Women’s Day 2022 Today; This Is How Educational Institutes Will Celebrate

International Women’s Day 2022: Educational institutions including colleges and universities across the world will also celebrate International Women’s Day today

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 8, 2022 8:39 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Government Issues Warning Against Fake Websites Of Education Ministry Schemes
Smriti Irani To Present 'AICTE Lilavati Awards 2021' On Women Empowerment Tomorrow
PM Modi Extends Best Wishes To Students, Staff Of Symbiosis International On Marking Their Golden Jubilee
PM Was Soft-Spoken, Wished Us Success In Life: Students Recall Pune Metro Ride
Admit Ukraine-Returned Students To Indian Medical Colleges At Government Expense: Digvijaya Singh
Delhi Govt's Business Blasters Programme In Private Schools Also From Next Year: Manish Sisodia
International Women’s Day 2022 Today; This Is How Educational Institutes Will Celebrate
International Women’s Day 2022 is being celebrated on Tuesday, March 8
Image credit: shutterstock.com

International Women’s Day 2022: International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8 to mark and celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women and raise awareness about women’s equality, accelerate gender parity. International Women’s Day was first celebrated in 1911.

Educational institutions including colleges and universities across the world will also celebrate International Women’s Day today. The colleges and universities organise public speeches, rallies, exhibitions, workshops and seminars on themes and concepts, debates, quiz competitions and lectures to mark the day.

To celebrate International Women’s Day 2022, the University of Allahabad has organised a poster, essay and quiz competition. While the poster and essay competition this year was based on the theme of “Women in 21st Century”, the online quiz competition has been organised on the topic “Women in National Movement”.

Also the university, as part of International Women’s Day today, will exhibit different startups by alumnus of Centre of Fashion Designing and Technology.

To celebrate International Women’s Day 2022, the University of Allahabad has organised a poster, essay and quiz competition. While the poster and essay competition this year was based on the theme of “Women in 21st Century”, the online quiz competition has been organised on the topic “Women in National Movement”.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani will present the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) organised '2nd Lilavati Awards 2021' on Women Empowerment today in a virtual function.

To grace the occasion, the University of Delhi (DU) has invited Professor BK Lata and BK Chakradhari from the Rajyoga Meditation Centre to deliver a talk on International Women’s Day today.

Also IIT Delhi will organise an Institute Lecture by Professor Prajval Shastri, Professor Adjunct, International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research, Australia to celebrate International Women’s Day today. The theme of the lecture is Degendering Science - “What is the Way Forward?”

Click here for more Education News
International Women's Day Womens day
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Bombay CEED Result 2022 Declared, Know How To Download Score Card
IIT Bombay CEED Result 2022 Declared, Know How To Download Score Card
Board Exam 2022 Updates: Status Of CBSE Term 1 Result, ICSE, WB Madhyamik, UP, Maharashtra Board Exams
Board Exam 2022 Updates: Status Of CBSE Term 1 Result, ICSE, WB Madhyamik, UP, Maharashtra Board Exams
Free Tablets For Students Of Classes 10 To 12: Haryana Education Minister
Free Tablets For Students Of Classes 10 To 12: Haryana Education Minister
Manish Sisodia Bats For Including Delhi Govt's Flagship Programme In Education Curriculum Of Pvt Schools
Manish Sisodia Bats For Including Delhi Govt's Flagship Programme In Education Curriculum Of Pvt Schools
Shortfall Of 19,128 Classrooms In State-Run Gujarat Schools: Government
Shortfall Of 19,128 Classrooms In State-Run Gujarat Schools: Government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................