International Women’s Day 2022 Today; This Is How Educational Institutes Will Celebrate

International Women’s Day 2022: International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8 to mark and celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women and raise awareness about women’s equality, accelerate gender parity. International Women’s Day was first celebrated in 1911.

Educational institutions including colleges and universities across the world will also celebrate International Women’s Day today. The colleges and universities organise public speeches, rallies, exhibitions, workshops and seminars on themes and concepts, debates, quiz competitions and lectures to mark the day.

To celebrate International Women’s Day 2022, the University of Allahabad has organised a poster, essay and quiz competition. While the poster and essay competition this year was based on the theme of “Women in 21st Century”, the online quiz competition has been organised on the topic “Women in National Movement”.

Also the university, as part of International Women’s Day today, will exhibit different startups by alumnus of Centre of Fashion Designing and Technology.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani will present the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) organised '2nd Lilavati Awards 2021' on Women Empowerment today in a virtual function.

To grace the occasion, the University of Delhi (DU) has invited Professor BK Lata and BK Chakradhari from the Rajyoga Meditation Centre to deliver a talk on International Women’s Day today.

Also IIT Delhi will organise an Institute Lecture by Professor Prajval Shastri, Professor Adjunct, International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research, Australia to celebrate International Women’s Day today. The theme of the lecture is Degendering Science - “What is the Way Forward?”