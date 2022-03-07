  • Home
  • Education
  • International Women’s Day 2022: History, Significance And This Year’s Theme

International Women’s Day 2022: History, Significance And This Year’s Theme

Women's Day 2022: The theme of 2022 International Women’s Day is “gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 7, 2022 6:58 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

West Bengal Madhyamik Exams 2022 After Two Years: How Was 'Day One'? Students, Teachers' Reactions
Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Updates on CBSE Term 1 Result, ICSE, West Bengal Madhyamik, UP, Maharashtra Board Exams
Himachal Pradesh Board Revises HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exam Dates; Complete Schedule Here
UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2022 Class 12 Soon; Paper Pattern, Syllabus
Cancel Board Exams 2022: "Won't The Students Lose A Year?" Asks Shashi Tharoor In Response To Students' Plea
TJEE 2022: Tripura JEE Registration Ends Today; Here's How To Apply
International Women’s Day 2022: History, Significance And This Year’s Theme
International Women's Day tomorrow
New Delhi:

International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The event celebrates women's achievements and raises awareness about women's equality and lobbies for accelerated gender parity.

Observed for the first time in 1911, International Women's Day aims to highlight and recognise the achievements of women in different spheres while also bringing attention to important issues including gender discrimination that exist even today.

International Women’s Day 2022 Theme

The theme of 2022 International Women’s Day is “gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”.

“Advancing gender equality in the context of the climate crisis and disaster risk reduction is one of the greatest global challenges of the 21st century. Women are increasingly being recognized as more vulnerable to climate change impacts than men, as they constitute the majority of the world’s poor and are more dependent on the natural resources which climate change threatens the most. At the same time, women and girls are effective and powerful leaders and change-makers for climate adaptation and mitigation…This International Women’s Day, let’s claim “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”,” reads a statement by the United Nations.

International Women’s Day Significance

International Women’s Day is celebrated to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Organisations like colleges and institutions across the world celebrate International Women’s Day by holding public speeches, rallies, exhibitions, workshops and seminars on themes and concepts, debates, quiz competitions and lectures.

Click here for more Education News
International Women's Day Women's Day
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
West Bengal Madhyamik Exams 2022 After Two Years: How Was 'Day One'? Students, Teachers' Reactions
West Bengal Madhyamik Exams 2022 After Two Years: How Was 'Day One'? Students, Teachers' Reactions
Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Updates on CBSE Term 1 Result, ICSE, West Bengal Madhyamik, UP, Maharashtra Board Exams
Live | Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Updates on CBSE Term 1 Result, ICSE, West Bengal Madhyamik, UP, Maharashtra Board Exams
Himachal Pradesh Board Revises HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exam Dates; Complete Schedule Here
Himachal Pradesh Board Revises HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exam Dates; Complete Schedule Here
Government Issues Warning Against Fake Websites Of Education Ministry Schemes
Government Issues Warning Against Fake Websites Of Education Ministry Schemes
IIT Guwahati Professor Among Top 75 Indian Women In STEM
IIT Guwahati Professor Among Top 75 Indian Women In STEM
.......................... Advertisement ..........................