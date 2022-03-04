  • Home
International Women’s Day 2022: Allahabad University To Organise Poster, Essay, Quiz Competition

International Women's Day 2022: Students will be required to bring their materials including own chart paper, paper, pen, pencil and colours. All the participants will get participation certificates and top three students will be awarded from each competition.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 4, 2022 9:01 pm IST

University of Allahabad will organise poster, essay and quiz competition to mark Women's Day
New Delhi:

To celebrate International Women’s Day 2022, the University of Allahabad will organise poster, essay and quiz competition. While the poster and essay competition will be based on the theme of “Women in 21st Century”, the online quiz competition will be organised on the topic “Women in National Movement”. The competitions will be held on March 7.

The poster competition will start from 11 am to 2 pm at the Department of Visual Arts, Faculty of Arts of the university. The essay competition, according to a university statement, will be held between 2 pm and 3 pm in the Department of Political Science. However, the link for the online quiz competition will be live from 3 pm to 4 pm only.

Students will be required to bring their materials including own chart paper, paper, pen, pencil and colours. All the participants will get participation certificates and top three students will be awarded from each competition.

The university has provided links for the students to participate in the poster, essay and quiz competition on the Allahabad University website -- allduniv.ac.in.

The university has recently announced that it will not charge any academic fee from students who have lost both parents to Covid. Also, the university will waive 50 per cent of the hostel fees for the academic session 2021-22. The decision to waive total academic fees and 50 per cent academic fees has been taken keeping in mind the aftermath of Covid situation. This concession will be applicable to all students of the university and its affiliated colleges.

However, an official statement issued in this regard said that this provision will not be applicable for those students who have lost a single parent.

University of Allahabad Allahabad International Women's Day
