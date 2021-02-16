  • Home
  • International Vedic School To Be Built On Banks Of Bhagirathi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister

International Vedic School To Be Built On Banks Of Bhagirathi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister

Feb 16, 2021

New Delhi:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday said an International Vedic School will be built on the banks of Bhagirathi in Tehri where students will be taught Sanskrit apart from Hindi and English languages.

Launching the Tehri lake festival on the occasion of Vasant Panchami, he said the institution will help the entire world learn about Indian culture. Rawat said the future of Uttarakhand tourism lies in Tehri where lake festival will be held every year on Vasant Panchami. A notification in this regard has been issued.

He said the state government was in a dilemma on whether or not to hold the Tehri lake festival following the avalanche in Chamoli but finally it decided to simultaneously grapple with the challenge and move ahead.

He also prayed to Kedarnath and Badrinath for peace to the souls of those killed in the Chamoli disaster. Appealing to tourists to stay in Tehri for a few days and savour what the town offers, Rawat said it is being developed at a cost of Rs 1,210 crore. Adventure sports like para gliding, para motor, para sailing boat, scuba diving, hot air balloon, kayaking, canoeing, high rope course and rock climbing are being organised as part of the Tehri lake festival.

