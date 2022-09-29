  • Home
  • Education
  • International Translation Day 2022: Why Do We Celebrate This Day?

International Translation Day 2022: Why Do We Celebrate This Day?

International Translation Day: International Translation Day is being celebrated every year on September 30 to raise awareness about translation and languages which play an important role for society's development.

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 29, 2022 9:03 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Arvind Kejriwal Urges Teachers To Instill Spirit Among Students To Make India Number One
International Translation Day 2022: Know Date, History, Significance, Theme For This Year
Inculcating India First Mindset In Students Primary Objective Of Deshbhakti Curriculum: Delhi Chief Minister
EWS Quota Will Not Impact Number Of Seats For General, Reserved Categories: Centre To Supreme Court
83 Per Cent Indian Students Believe Foreign Degrees Land Them Better Jobs: Study
Doctors Seek Inclusion Of Training As Family Physicians In MBBS Course
International Translation Day 2022: Why Do We Celebrate This Day?
International Translation Day 2022: Why it is celebrated on September 30

International Translation Day 2022: International Translation Day is being celebrated every year on September 30 to raise awareness about translation and languages which play an important role for society's development. The United Nations in a statement mentioned, "International Translation Day is meant as an opportunity to pay tribute to the work of language professionals, which plays an important role in bringing nations together, facilitating dialogue, understanding and cooperation, contributing to the development and strengthening world peace and security."

The day marked the celebration of Bible translator St. Jerome who is considered the father of translators. "St. Jerome was a priest from North-eastern Italy, who is known mostly for his endeavour of translating most of the Bible into Latin from the Greek manuscripts of the New Testament. He also translated parts of the Hebrew Gospel into Greek," UN website mentioned.

The General Assembly on May 24, 2017 has adopted a resolution for language professionals and announced September 30 as International Translation Day. International Federation of Translators, FIT which was established in 1953 launched the idea of recognising Translation Day in 1991 to promote the profession all over the world.

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IGNOU MBA Registration 2022 Ends Tomorrow; Guidelines On Application Process
IGNOU MBA Registration 2022 Ends Tomorrow; Guidelines On Application Process
TS ECET 2022 Final Allotment Order Out At Tsecet.nic.in; Download Steps Here
TS ECET 2022 Final Allotment Order Out At Tsecet.nic.in; Download Steps Here
CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration To Begin Tomorrow; Details On Application Process
CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration To Begin Tomorrow; Details On Application Process
Student Now Seeing Themselves As 'Future Of The Country': Manish Sisodia
Student Now Seeing Themselves As 'Future Of The Country': Manish Sisodia
Private Nursing Colleges Functioning Without Official Nod; Madhya Pradesh High Court Asks For CBI Probe
Private Nursing Colleges Functioning Without Official Nod; Madhya Pradesh High Court Asks For CBI Probe
.......................... Advertisement ..........................