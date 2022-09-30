International Translation Day 2022 Today; Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status

International Translation Day 2022 today

Every year September 30 is celebrated as International Translation Day. It is annually celebrated by people and nations all over the world. This day lay down an opportunity to honour the work of language professionals who plays an important role in bringing nations together. This day marks the feast of St. Jerome, the Bible translator, who is considered as the Patron Saint of translators. St. Jerome was a Priest from North-Eastern Italy, who translated the Bible into Latin from Greek Manuscripts.

Language Translators play an important role in maintaining good communication, professionalism and understanding between the peoples of the world by overcoming linguistic boundaries. Translators also contribute a lot in developing and strengthening world peace and security. The International Translation Day is celebrated on September 30 with a unique theme every year.

International Translation Day 2022: Theme

The theme of International Translation Day 2022 is "A World Without Barriers."

International Translation Day 2022: Quotes, Caption, Status

