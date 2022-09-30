International Translation Day 2022 Today; Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status
International Translation Day 2022:: International Translation Day lays down an opportunity to honour the work of language professionals.
Every year September 30 is celebrated as International Translation Day. It is annually celebrated by people and nations all over the world. This day lay down an opportunity to honour the work of language professionals who plays an important role in bringing nations together. This day marks the feast of St. Jerome, the Bible translator, who is considered as the Patron Saint of translators. St. Jerome was a Priest from North-Eastern Italy, who translated the Bible into Latin from Greek Manuscripts.
Language Translators play an important role in maintaining good communication, professionalism and understanding between the peoples of the world by overcoming linguistic boundaries. Translators also contribute a lot in developing and strengthening world peace and security. The International Translation Day is celebrated on September 30 with a unique theme every year.
Also Read|| International Translation Day 2022: Know Date, History, Significance, Theme For This Year
International Translation Day 2022: Theme
The theme of International Translation Day 2022 is "A World Without Barriers."
International Translation Day 2022: Quotes, Caption, Status
Here are the few famous quotes and captions people can use today as stated by renowned personality
"Without translation I would be limited to the borders of my own country. The translator is my most important ally. He introduces me to the world." – Italo Calvino
"Translators are the shadow heroes of literature, the often forgotten instruments that make it possible for different cultures to talk to one another, who have enabled us to understand that we all, from every part of the world, live in one world.” - Paul Auster
"The translator is a privileged writer who has the opportunity to rewrite masterpieces in their own language." - Javier Marias
"The translation is not a matter of words only: it is a matter of making intelligible a whole culture." - Anthony Burgess
"Translating from one language to another is the most delicate of intellectual exercises; compared to translation, all other puzzles, from the bridge to crosswords, seem trivial and vulgar. To take a piece of Greek and put it in English without spilling a drop; what a nice skill!" - Cyril Connolly
- "Translation is that which transforms everything so nothing changes." - Gunther Grass