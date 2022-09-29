International Translation Day 2022: Know Date, History, Significance, Theme For This Year

International Translation Day: Here's significance, theme and history of this day

International Translation Day is observed on September 30 every year across the globe to raise awareness about language professionals and bring awareness about languages. Languages play an important role in the development of society. International Translation Day 2022 also aims to pay tribute to the work of language professionals.

As per the United Nations: “International Translation Day is meant as an opportunity to pay tribute to the work of language professionals, which plays an important role in bringing nations together, facilitating dialogue, understanding and cooperation, contributing to the development and strengthening world peace and security.”

International Translation Day: History

September 30, according to UN, celebrates the feast of St. Jerome, the Bible translator, who is considered the patron saint of translators. St. Jerome, United Nations add, was a priest from North-eastern Italy, who is known mostly for his endeavor of translating most of the Bible into Latin from the Greek manuscripts of the New Testament. He also translated parts of the Hebrew Gospel into Greek. He was of Illyrian ancestry and his native tongue was the Illyrian dialect. He learned Latin in school and was fluent in Greek and Hebrew, which he picked up from his studies and travels. Jerome died near Bethlehem on September 30, 420, the UN added.

On May 24, 2017, the General Assembly adopted a resolution on the role of language professionals in connecting nations and fostering peace, understanding and development, and declared September 30 as International Translation Day.

International Translation Day 2022 Significance

The significance of International Translation Day 2022 is promoting and celebrating the translation profession and bring awareness about languages.

International Translation Day 2022 Theme

This year, the theme of International Translation Day is ‘A World Without Barriers'. The International Federation of Translators (FIT) has also announced its annual poster competition celebrating the International Translation Day 2022. The competition, according to FIT, is open to any professional designer — related to a FIT member or not — who designs a poster to pay tribute to the pivotal role of professional translators in promoting a world without barriers, thus contributing to preserving culture and cultivating global understanding and lasting peace.