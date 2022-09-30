International Translation Day 2022: How Do We Celebrate This Day?

International Translation Day is celebrated every year on September 30

International Translation Day 2022: Every year on September 30, International Translation Day is celebrated to honour translation experts who help connect societies. It is the feast day of Saint Jerome, the Bible translator who is also known as the patron saint of translators.

In order to raise awareness and educate the public about the need for professional translators and interpreters, the American Translators Association (ATA) has been observing International Translation Day since 2018. The ATA commemorated ITD 2018 by publishing a collection of six infographics that illustrate information about the professions. A video titled "A Day in the Life of a Translator or Interpreter" was released by ATA in 2019.

The International Federation of Translators (FIT) has launched its annual poster competition to celebrate International Translation Day 2022. The competition is open to any professional designer who creates a poster to honour professional translators' pivotal role in promoting a world without barriers, thereby contributing to the preservation of culture and fostering global understanding and peaceful solutions.

This day is also observed all around the world with events, competitions and seminars. The UN St Jerome Translation Contest is also organised every year by the UN for all staff members and accredited permanent mission staff of the UN and students from select partner universities. The contest will be held in the official languages of the UN (French, Chinese, Spanish, Russian, Arabic English and German language). The best translator in each language will be rewarded as well.

Nowadays, many schools and colleges are encouraging introductions of new international languages like French, Spanish, and Arabic other than English. One can also celebrate this day by learning a new language.