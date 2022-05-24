  • Home
  • Education
  • International Olympic Committee Launches Olympic Values Education Programme In India

International Olympic Committee Launches Olympic Values Education Programme In India

The International Olympic Committee launched the first Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) in India with the Olympism-themed curriculum.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 24, 2022 5:42 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Manish Sisodia To Present Delhi Education Model At Education World Forum 2022 In London On Monday
Reconsider Decision Of Implementing CUET From 2022-23: Jharkhand Governor Tells Centre
Karnataka Higher Education Minister Unveils NEP 2020 Implementation To Experts From Commonwealth Countries
Delhi HC Seeks Response From Centre, Delhi Govt On Making 'Health And Yoga Science' Mandatory Upto Class 8
Think Out Of The Box, Innovate: Union Minister Piyush Goyal Tells Students
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Launches Book On Indian Knowledge Systems For Engineering Students
International Olympic Committee Launches Olympic Values Education Programme In India
International Olympic Committee (IOC) launched the first Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) in India
Image credit: Shutterstock
Bhubaneswar:

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday launched the first Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) in India, with the Olympism-themed curriculum being integrated into the school education system in the state of Odisha.

The OVEP is a practical set of resources designed by the IOC to introduce young people to the Olympic values of excellence, respect and friendship. The programme aims to disseminate this values-based curriculum to help children become active, healthy and responsible citizens. The programme was officially launched by Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik.

In its first year, the programme aims to impact 32,000 children enrolled in 90 schools in the cities of Bhubaneswar and Rourkela and, once in full swing, it will reach around 7 million children.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News

Suggested For You

Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist, Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Resources
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
Entrance Prep: Know The 10 Tips For Making Smart Notes
5 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 LIVE: Class 10 Information Technology, 12th Political Science Paper Analysis
Live | CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 LIVE: Class 10 Information Technology, 12th Political Science Paper Analysis
NIPER JEE 2022: Last Date To Apply For Masters, PhD Courses Tomorrow; Details Here
NIPER JEE 2022: Last Date To Apply For Masters, PhD Courses Tomorrow; Details Here
Exams Of Non-Agriculture Universities In Maharashtra To Be Held Offline: Uday Samant
Exams Of Non-Agriculture Universities In Maharashtra To Be Held Offline: Uday Samant
IIT Gandhinagar To Host Online Camp For School Children On Alternative Passions, Career Choices
IIT Gandhinagar To Host Online Camp For School Children On Alternative Passions, Career Choices
AILET 2022 Registration Closes Tomorrow; Here's How To Apply
AILET 2022 Registration Closes Tomorrow; Here's How To Apply
.......................... Advertisement ..........................