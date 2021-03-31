  • Home
Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has announced the result of the International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) today. Students who have appeared in the online test need to enter their roll number at the official website, sofworld.org, to check the IMO 2020 result of Level 1.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 31, 2021 11:54 am IST

New Delhi:

Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has announced the result of the International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) today, March 31, for the students of Class 1 to 12. Students who have appeared in the online test need to enter their roll number at the official website, sofworld.org, to check the IMO 2020 result of Level 1. The IMO result Level 1 will also be sent to the respective schools along with a detailed Student Performance Report (SPR).

Direct Link

IMO result 2020 contains the marks and rank secured by the students. Qualified students of Classes 3 to 12 will be eligible to appear for the Level 2 exam.

SOF International Mathematics Olympiad has two levels – Level 1 and Level 2. Students need to clear both the levels in order to get a scholarship and participating certificate.

Science Olympiad Foundation conducted IMO for Class 1 to 12 students on December 26 and 27, 2020, January 2, 3, 23 and 24, and February 13, 2021.

SOF IMO Result: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official web portal – sofworld.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ tab

Step 3: Select Olympiad type (IMO), enter roll number and fill captcha code

Step 4: IMO result 2020 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take its print out

International Mathematical Olympiad
