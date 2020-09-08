International Literacy Day: Government Working Tirelessly Towards 'Education For All' Mission, Says Amit Shah

  • Home
International Literacy Day 2020: The Modi Government has been empowering children and working tirelessly towards its mission of 'Education for All', Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday as he greeted people on the occasion of the International Literacy Day.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 8, 2020 4:02 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

The Modi Government has been empowering children and working tirelessly towards its mission of 'Education for All', Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday as he greeted people on the occasion of the International Literacy Day.

"Our government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has been empowering the children and working tirelessly towards its mission 'Education for All' through reforms like NEP, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, etc," he tweeted.

The International Literacy Day 2020 focuses on 'Literacy teaching and learning in the COVID-19 crisis and beyond', especially on the role of educators and changing pedagogies. The theme highlights literacy learning in a lifelong learning perspective, and therefore, mainly focuses on youth and adults.

