International Literacy Day 2022: History, Significance Of The Day

International Literacy Day 2022: International Literacy Day is an annual international celebration observed on September 8. The theme for this year's Literacy Day is "Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces." UNESCO also added that it is an “opportunity to rethink the fundamental importance of literacy learning spaces to build resilience and ensure quality, equitable, and inclusive education for all.”

International Literacy Day: History

It was formed by UNESCO on October 26, 1966, during the 14th session of UNESCO's general conference. For the first time, International Literacy Day was celebrated in 1967. Its purpose is to emphasise the value of literacy to people, communities, and society as literacy is the path to a well-educated and efficient society.

International Literacy Day: Significance

According to UNESCO, around 775 million people lack basic literacy skills, one in every five adults is illiterate, and two-thirds of them are women, 60.7 million children are absent from school, and many more attend irregularly or drop out.

“In the aftermath of the pandemic, nearly 24 million learners might never return to formal education, out of which, 11 million are projected to be girls and young women,” it said.

This day serves as a platform for governments and accountable authorities to highlight advances and achievements in literacy rates, as well as to create a place for individuals to grasp opportunities. The government can propose some ground-breaking strategies to reach respectable literacy rates that would eventually benefit everyone.

