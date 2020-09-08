  • Home
  • Education
  • International Literacy Day 2020: Theme, Background, Celebrations Amid Covid-19

International Literacy Day 2020: Theme, Background, Celebrations Amid Covid-19

International Literacy Day 2020: The day is observed every year globally on September 8 to promote the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human rights, and to advance the literacy agenda towards a more literate and sustainable society.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 8, 2020 9:50 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

‘Not Government’s But The Country’s’: PM Modi On National Education Policy
National Education Policy: President, Prime Minister To Address Conference On NEP 2020
Madhya Pradesh: Online Class For Classes 9-12 Students From Today
President, Prime Minister To Address Governors' Conference on New Education Policy
UGC: New Regulations Make Launching Online And Distance Learning Programs Easier
Significant Rise In Number Of Universities In West Bengal During TMC Tenure: Education Minister
International Literacy Day 2020: Theme, Background, Celebrations Amid Covid-19
International Literacy Day 2020: Theme, Background And Celebrations Amid Covid-19
New Delhi:

International Literacy Day is observed every year globally on September 8 to promote the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human rights, and to advance the literacy agenda towards a more literate and sustainable society. In 1966, at the 14th session of UNESCO’s general conference, the first-ever International Literacy Day was declared to reflect on the importance of literacy for individuals, communities and societies, and the need for intensified efforts towards more literate societies.

According to UNESCO’s report, literacy challenges persist with at least 773 million adults worldwide lacking basic literacy skills today. Nearly 617 million children and adolescents are not achieving minimum proficiency levels in reading and mathematics and adult literacy and education were absent in initial education response plans, therefore many youth and adults with no or low literacy skills have had limited access to life-saving information.

International Literacy Day 2020 Theme: “Literacy teaching and learning in the COVID-19 crisis and beyond”

This year, International Literacy Day 2020 focuses on “Literacy teaching and learning in the COVID-19 crisis and beyond,” especially on the role of educators and changing pedagogies.

The International Literacy Day 2020 theme mainly focuses on youth and adults highlighting the learning as a lifelong learning perspective. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the existing gap between policy discourse and reality was brought to notice amongst the educators across the globe. This gap was already prevalent in the society pre-COVID-19 era. It negatively affects the learning of youth and adults, who have no or low literacy skills, and therefore, tend to face multiple disadvantages.

This International Literacy Day 2020, UNESCO, in a virtual conference, aims to reflect on and discuss how innovative and effective pedagogies and teaching methodologies can be used in youth and adult literacy programmes to face the pandemic and beyond.

International Literacy Day 2020: Working Towards Achieving 100% Literacy, Says Minister of Education

On the occasion, the Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu, said, “Literacy plays an important role in empowering & transforming the lives of individuals and society. On International Literacy Day, let's resolve to create a self-reliant, self-confident and competent Bharat that is literate, educated and empowered.”


Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' took to Twitter and promised to work towards achieving 100% literacy by complying with the reforms within the National Education Policy 2020.

Click here for more Education News
International Literacy Day HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JNU To Conduct Its Fourth Convocation Online In November Amid COVID-19
JNU To Conduct Its Fourth Convocation Online In November Amid COVID-19
JEE Exam: JEE Main Answer Key 2020 To Be Released Soon At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Exam: JEE Main Answer Key 2020 To Be Released Soon At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main Cutoff 2020 Date: Check Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks For NITs And IIITs
JEE Main Cutoff 2020 Date: Check Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks For NITs And IIITs
JAC Delhi Cutoff 2020: Check Expected And Previous Year’s Cut Off Marks
JAC Delhi Cutoff 2020: Check Expected And Previous Year’s Cut Off Marks
JEE Advanced Cut Off 2020: Check Qualifying Marks And Previous Year’s Category Wise Cut Off Here
JEE Advanced Cut Off 2020: Check Qualifying Marks And Previous Year’s Category Wise Cut Off Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................