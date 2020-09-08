International Literacy Day 2020: Theme, Background, Celebrations Amid Covid-19

International Literacy Day 2020: Theme, Background And Celebrations Amid Covid-19

International Literacy Day is observed every year globally on September 8 to promote the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human rights, and to advance the literacy agenda towards a more literate and sustainable society. In 1966, at the 14th session of UNESCO’s general conference, the first-ever International Literacy Day was declared to reflect on the importance of literacy for individuals, communities and societies, and the need for intensified efforts towards more literate societies.

According to UNESCO’s report, literacy challenges persist with at least 773 million adults worldwide lacking basic literacy skills today. Nearly 617 million children and adolescents are not achieving minimum proficiency levels in reading and mathematics and adult literacy and education were absent in initial education response plans, therefore many youth and adults with no or low literacy skills have had limited access to life-saving information.

International Literacy Day 2020 Theme: “Literacy teaching and learning in the COVID-19 crisis and beyond”

This year, International Literacy Day 2020 focuses on “Literacy teaching and learning in the COVID-19 crisis and beyond,” especially on the role of educators and changing pedagogies.

The International Literacy Day 2020 theme mainly focuses on youth and adults highlighting the learning as a lifelong learning perspective. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the existing gap between policy discourse and reality was brought to notice amongst the educators across the globe. This gap was already prevalent in the society pre-COVID-19 era. It negatively affects the learning of youth and adults, who have no or low literacy skills, and therefore, tend to face multiple disadvantages.

This International Literacy Day 2020, UNESCO, in a virtual conference, aims to reflect on and discuss how innovative and effective pedagogies and teaching methodologies can be used in youth and adult literacy programmes to face the pandemic and beyond.

Learning how to read and write should be a significant milestone for everyone.



But millions of adults and youth have yet to conquer it.



Tomorrow, 8 September, is #LiteracyDay! Join us and promote #literacy learning throughout life to #LeaveNoOneBehind: https://t.co/RkFBugzHL0 pic.twitter.com/C8AsTN27ic — UNESCO (@UNESCO) September 7, 2020

International Literacy Day 2020: Working Towards Achieving 100% Literacy, Says Minister of Education

On the occasion, the Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu, said, “Literacy plays an important role in empowering & transforming the lives of individuals and society. On International Literacy Day, let's resolve to create a self-reliant, self-confident and competent Bharat that is literate, educated and empowered.”

Literacy plays an important role in empowering & transforming the lives of individuals and society. On International Literacy Day, let's resolve to create a self-reliant, self-confident and competent Bharat that is literate, educated and empowered.#InternationalLiteracyDay pic.twitter.com/2KxjkDiWxt — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 8, 2020





अंतरराष्ट्रीय साक्षरता दिवस के अवसर पर शिक्षक और विद्यार्थियों को शुभकामनाएं।



अंतरराष्ट्रीय साक्षरता दिवस के अवसर पर शिक्षक और विद्यार्थियों को शुभकामनाएं।

साक्षरता, शिक्षा और टेक्नोलॉजी, समावेशी लोकतान्त्रिक सशक्तिकरण की जरूरी कड़ियां हैं। इस अवसर पर आत्म निर्भर भारत, सक्षम भारत और साक्षर शिक्षित भारत के निर्माण का संकल्प लें।#InternationalLiteracyDay pic.twitter.com/x6XNVxJNeE — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 8, 2020

Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' took to Twitter and promised to work towards achieving 100% literacy by complying with the reforms within the National Education Policy 2020.