International HR day: Human Resource Management, or HRM, is a sub-branch of Business and Management Studies. The course helps students understand and gain knowledge required to handle the human resources department of a company.

May 20, 2021

Career In Human Resource (HR) Management: Course, Eligibility And Colleges
Human Resource Management, or HRM, is a sub-branch of Business and Management Studies. The course helps students understand and gain knowledge required to handle the human resources department of a company. The course is a mix of various subjects, including Business Environment, Communication Skills, and Management Account.

The HRM department focuses on administrative services, staff administration, performance management, and on the hiring process of an organisation.

After completing the HRM course, one can join an HR Manager or an HR Coordinator, or Talent Acquisition Manager.

Popular HR Management Colleges In India

  1. Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai

  2. School of Business, University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Dehradun

  3. XLRI-Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur

  4. School of Business Management SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai

Eligibility

Human resource management can be pursued at both Undergraduate and Postgraduate levels. Eligibility criteria for the programme differs from institute to institute. While some give direct admission to the programme, some require candidates to sit for entrance exams.

The general eligibility criterion for HRM in the UG level is to Pass Class 12 board examination. For the Postgraduate level, they are required to have a bachelor’s degree.

The popular entrance exams students can take for admission to the programme are – Common Admission Test (CAT), Caviar Aptitude Test, Common Management Admission Test (CMAT), and Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP).

