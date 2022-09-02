International Earth Science Olympiad 2022: Indian Students Win Four Gold, Four Silver, Six Bronze Medals

  • Home
The medal-winning Indian students were Kyishong Bharali Das (Tamil Nadu), Bhanav Namboodri (Kerala), Sonit Sisolekar (Maharashtra), Abhijay Singh Khehra (Punjab), Avishi Agrawal (Rajasthan), Jaagrit Gaur (Chandigarh), Siddhangana Sahoo (Odisha), and Arush Chaudhary (Rajasthan).

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 2, 2022 8:37 pm IST | Source: PTI

This programme was funded by the Ministry of Earth Sciences and organised by the Geological Society of India, Bengaluru.
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

A team of Indian school students won four gold, four silver and six bronze medals at the International Earth Science Olympiad-2022 held in Aosta Valley in Italy. Two hundred students from 38 countries attended the competition virtually, according to a press release. The medal-winning Indian students were Kyishong Bharali Das (Tamil Nadu), Bhanav Namboodri (Kerala), Sonit Sisolekar (Maharashtra), Abhijay Singh Khehra (Punjab), Avishi Agrawal (Rajasthan), Jaagrit Gaur (Chandigarh), Siddhangana Sahoo (Odisha), and Arush Chaudhary (Rajasthan).

This programme was funded by the Ministry of Earth Sciences and organised by the Geological Society of India (GSI), Bengaluru, as an outreach initiative for school students. In IESO-2022, the Indian team won four gold, four silver and six bronze medals in the tests which made everyone proud, the release said. The Indian team of eight was chosen after two stages of rigorous screening.

The first was an all-India written test taken by close to 3,000 students and the second selection was from a two weeks training programme organised by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) Bengaluru, and conducted by renowned scientists of the country. The mentors were Hema Achyuthan of Anna University in Chennai and K S Godhavari of the GSI, Bangalore. Observers were R Bhaskar from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), New Delhi and Mithila Verma from the Ministry of Earth Sciences. These students are studying in classes 9, 10 and 11.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

school students
