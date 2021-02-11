International Day Of Women, Girls In Science 2021: Significance, Theme

  • Home
International Day Of Women And Girls In Science 2021: Significance, Theme

'Women Scientists at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19' is the theme for this year's International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

Edited by Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Feb 11, 2021 8:42 pm IST

New Delhi:

The United Nations has marked the International Day of Women and Girls in Science today to honour all the women associated with the field of science and technology. UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay delivered a message on the importance of making science more open and diverse. The theme of this year is 'Women Scientists at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19'.

India also marked the day with several events. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu lauded the women scientists and researchers who contributed in the field of science. He called on everyone to resolve to bridge the gender gap in science and encourage women to pursue a career in this field.

International Day Of Women And Girls In Science 2021: Significance

UNESCO had reported that as per its forthcoming report only 33 per cent of researchers are women, despite the fact that they represent 45 per cent and 55 per cent of students at the Bachelor’s and Master’s levels of study respectively, and 44 per cent of those enrolled in PhD programmes.

It further said that 70 percent of health and social care workers are women, they are paid 11 percent less than their male counterparts.

The UN noted that this is the reason why the world needs science, and science needs women and girls.

International Day Of Women And Girls In Science 2021: Theme

'Women Scientists at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19' is the theme for this year's International Day of Women and Girls in Science. Established in 2015, this year marks the sixth edition of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

