International Day of Happiness: How It Started, Theme This Year

Image credit: Shutterstock (Representational Image) Theme of the International Day of Happiness 2021 is “Happiness For All, Forever”

The International Day of Happiness is celebrated every year on March 20. From the year 2013, the United Nations has been celebrating the International Day of Happiness as a way to recognise the importance of happiness in the lives of people across the world. The theme of the International Day of Happiness 2021 is “Happiness For All, Forever”.

The UN also publishes a worldwide World Happiness Index report. The metrics to measure the happiness index include GDP per capita, social support, life expectancy, freedom to make choices, generosity and perception of corruption among others. As per the report released last year, Helsinki (capital of Finland) is the happiest city in the world.

Founder of United Nations International Day Of Happiness, Jayme Illien, said, "Fellow citizens, members of the 7.8 billion strong global human family, let us rise and unite in common purpose on this 2021 International Day of Happiness."

"Let us bid adieu to the coronavirus pandemic, and all threats to humanity such as climate change, poverty, inequality, hunger, gender and racial discrimination, slavery, depression, fear, and anxiety, among all others, by advancing a totally new economic and human development paradigm which achieves ‘Gross Global Happiness’," Mr Illien added.

The International Day of Happiness was first celebrated on March 20, 2013, but a resolution was passed on July 12, 2012. Bhutan had introduced a resolution in the United Nations General Assembly in 2011.