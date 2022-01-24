International Day Of Education 2022: History, Significance And Theme

Image credit: Shutterstock International day of Education 2022: Know about history and significance of the day (representational)

International Education Day 2022: International Day of Education is observed every year on January 24 to celebrate the role of education for peace and development. The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed the day as International Day of Education on January 24, 2018.

Today, the world is celebrating the fourth International day of Education under the theme “Changing Course, Transforming Education”.

“This year’s International Day of Education will be a platform to showcase the most important transformations that have to be nurtured to realize everyone’s fundamental right to education and build a more sustainable, inclusive and peaceful futures. It will generate debate around how to strengthen education as a public endeavour and common good, how to steer the digital transformation, support teachers, safeguard the planet and unlock the potential in every person to contribute to collective well-being and our shared home,” an UNESCO statement reads.

"In these exceptional times, business as usual is no longer an option. If we are to transform the future, if we are to change course, we must rethink education. This means forging a new social contract for education, as called for by the UNESCO report on the Futures of Education, released last November. We need to repair past injustices and orient the digital transformation around inclusion and equity. And we need education to fully contribute to sustainable development – for instance, by integrating environmental education in all curricula and by training teachers in this field, Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO Director General, said on the occasion of International Day of Education 2021.