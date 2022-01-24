  • Home
  • Education
  • International Day Of Education 2022: History, Significance And Theme

International Day Of Education 2022: History, Significance And Theme

Today, the world is celebrating the fourth International day of Education under the theme “Changing Course, Transforming Education”.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 24, 2022 10:29 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Number Of Students Registered Exceeds Last Year, More Female Participants
Education Ministry Launches Proposals For Competitive Research And Student Internships Programme
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: 10 Motivational Quotes By PM Modi From Previous PPCs
Registration Deadline For PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Extended
Delhi University Teachers' Association Threatens To Intensify Stir Over Funds
UNICEF Survey: Kerala CM Thanks Education Deptartment, Parents-Teachers For Efforts Amid COVID Pandemic
International Day Of Education 2022: History, Significance And Theme
International day of Education 2022: Know about history and significance of the day (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

International Education Day 2022: International Day of Education is observed every year on January 24 to celebrate the role of education for peace and development. The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed the day as International Day of Education on January 24, 2018.

Today, the world is celebrating the fourth International day of Education under the theme “Changing Course, Transforming Education”.

“This year’s International Day of Education will be a platform to showcase the most important transformations that have to be nurtured to realize everyone’s fundamental right to education and build a more sustainable, inclusive and peaceful futures. It will generate debate around how to strengthen education as a public endeavour and common good, how to steer the digital transformation, support teachers, safeguard the planet and unlock the potential in every person to contribute to collective well-being and our shared home,” an UNESCO statement reads.

"In these exceptional times, business as usual is no longer an option. If we are to transform the future, if we are to change course, we must rethink education. This means forging a new social contract for education, as called for by the UNESCO report on the Futures of Education, released last November. We need to repair past injustices and orient the digital transformation around inclusion and equity. And we need education to fully contribute to sustainable development – for instance, by integrating environmental education in all curricula and by training teachers in this field, Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO Director General, said on the occasion of International Day of Education 2021.

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22: Class 10, 12 Results Not Today, Confirms Official
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22: Class 10, 12 Results Not Today, Confirms Official
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Last Date To Register For Round 1; Direct Link
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Last Date To Register For Round 1; Direct Link
Maharashtra Schools Reopening Today For Classes 1-12; Parents’ Consent Must
Maharashtra Schools Reopening Today For Classes 1-12; Parents’ Consent Must
West Bengal Government To Roll Out Open-Air Classes For Primary School Students
West Bengal Government To Roll Out Open-Air Classes For Primary School Students
IIT-BHU Researchers Develop New Technology For Charging Electric Vehicles
IIT-BHU Researchers Develop New Technology For Charging Electric Vehicles
.......................... Advertisement ..........................