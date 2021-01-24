  • Home
Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jan 24, 2021 10:45 am IST

International Day of Education 2021: Theme, Significance And Objective
International Day of Education 2021: Theme, Significance And Objective
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

On January 24, 2018, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution proclaiming this day as International Day of Education in celebration of the role of education for peace and development. As per the data shared by UNESCO, the closure of schools, universities and other learning institutions, as well as the interruption of many literacy and lifelong learning programmes, has affected the lives of 1.6 billion students in over 190 countries.

Every year, International Education Day is celebrated with a unique theme. Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's theme for International Education Day is "Recover and Revitalize Education for the COVID-19 Generation."

“On the #InternationalDayofEducation, I call upon the educational institutions, teachers & parents to impart value-based education for students' holistic development. The purpose of education is not just to accumulate knowledge but also to help one become a better human being,” Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu said on social media.

Objectives Of International Day of Education:

Reassure commitments and follow-up on actions taken to protect education through the recovery, increase inclusion and reduce drop-outs

Celebrate initiatives taken by governments, educators, organizations—from global to grassroots efforts—as well as partnerships demonstrating the potential to recommit education to the principles of equity and relevance

Highlight best practices in laws and policies on equitable finance for education that effectively and efficiently target the most disadvantaged via a tool featured on UNESCO’s Global Education Monitoring Report website, PEER.

Give voice to the COVID-19 generation to express their concerns and aspirations in the face of a future marked by an economic recession and climate change.

