World Literacy Day 2021 Image: ILD 2021 to be celebrated tomorrow

World Literacy Day 2021 will be celebrated tomorrow, September 8 across the globe. This day is celebrated to mark the importance of literacy and to remind that literacy is a right. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization(UNESCO) declared September 8 as International Literacy Day in 1966.

International Literacy Day 2021: Theme

This year's theme for World Literacy Day is “Literacy for a human-centred recovery: Narrowing the digital divide”. Theme of ILD 2021 is set to create more awareness among the people regarding digital literacy. As the COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the learning of children, young people and adults, it has increased the divide of knowledge among the citizens.

World Literacy Day 2021: Significance

According to UNESCO, 773 million young adults all over the globe lack literacy skills today. ILD 2021 is an initiative that spreads awareness amazon the youth to be literate and curb the literacy divide. Also, literacy is a key component of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs) and the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

International Literacy Day 2021: UNESCO

UNESCO will be conducting a live webinar to celebrate the World Literacy Day 2021. According to UNESCO, "ILD 2021 will explore how literacy can contribute to building a solid foundation for a human-centred recovery, with a special focus on the interplay of literacy and digital skills required by non-literate youth and adults. It will also explore what makes technology-enabled literacy learning inclusive and meaningful to leave no one behind. By doing so, ILD2021 will be an opportunity to reimagine future literacy teaching and learning, within and beyond the context of the pandemic."