BIEAP releases the inter supplementary result 2021

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the inter supplementary result 2021 today, on October 23. Students who appeared for the supplementary exams can check their results on the official website-bie.ap.gov.in or on the Manabadi website at manabadi.co.in. for both

Results for both first year and second year are available on the website. Students will be required to fill in their admit card number and date of birth to access the AP supplementary results 2021.

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2021: How To Check

Students who appeared for AP general or vocational exams can check and download their supplementary exam results using the following steps:

Visit the official website-bie.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Supplementary result' link

Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Click on the respective general or vocational link

On the appeared login page, fill in the admit card number and date of birth

Click on 'Get result'

AP inter supplementary Result will appear on the screen

Check and download the result

Take a print out for the future reference

Supplementary exams were conducted for the students who were not satisfied with the marks offered in the AP board exams.

The Board of Intermediate Examination Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) released the AP Inter results 2021 on July 23. This year, out of the total 5,08,672 registered students, 2,53,138 are boys and 2,55,534 girls. As many as 11,189 candidates were private.