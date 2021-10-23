  • Home
  • Education
  • Andhra Pradesh Board Declares Supplementary Exam Results

Andhra Pradesh Board Declares Supplementary Exam Results

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the inter supplementary result 2021 today, on October 23.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Oct 23, 2021 6:50 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

AP ICET 2021, AP ECET 2021 Results Releasing Tomorrow
AP Inter Results 2021 LIVE Update: BIEAP 2nd Year Results Declared
“All Pass”: Andhra Pradesh Declares Intermediate 2nd Year Results
'All Pass': Andhra Pradesh Inter (Class 12) Results Declared
Andhra Pradesh Inter Result 2021: Direct Links, List Of Websites
AP Inter Result 2021 Shortly. Important Points For 2nd Year Students
Andhra Pradesh Board Declares Supplementary Exam Results
BIEAP releases the inter supplementary result 2021
New Delhi:

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the inter supplementary result 2021 today, on October 23. Students who appeared for the supplementary exams can check their results on the official website-bie.ap.gov.in or on the Manabadi website at manabadi.co.in. for both

Latest:  Admissions open at KL University. Click Here to Apply Now | Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click Here to Download Free E-book. 

Results for both first year and second year are available on the website. Students will be required to fill in their admit card number and date of birth to access the AP supplementary results 2021.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2021: How To Check

Students who appeared for AP general or vocational exams can check and download their supplementary exam results using the following steps:

  • Visit the official website-bie.ap.gov.in

  • On the homepage, click on the 'Supplementary result' link

  • Candidates will be redirected to a new page

  • Click on the respective general or vocational link

  • On the appeared login page, fill in the admit card number and date of birth

  • Click on 'Get result'

  • AP inter supplementary Result will appear on the screen

  • Check and download the result

  • Take a print out for the future reference

Supplementary exams were conducted for the students who were not satisfied with the marks offered in the AP board exams.

The Board of Intermediate Examination Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) released the AP Inter results 2021 on July 23. This year, out of the total 5,08,672 registered students, 2,53,138 are boys and 2,55,534 girls. As many as 11,189 candidates were private.

Click here for more Education News
AP Inter Supplementary Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET 2021: 27% OBC Reservation Can't Be Matter Of Litigation Again, Says DMK To Supreme Court
NEET 2021: 27% OBC Reservation Can't Be Matter Of Litigation Again, Says DMK To Supreme Court
DU UG Admission 2021: Special Cut-Off List On October 25; What To Expect
DU UG Admission 2021: Special Cut-Off List On October 25; What To Expect
IIT Mandi Organises 9th Convocation Today; 452 Students Conferred Degrees
IIT Mandi Organises 9th Convocation Today; 452 Students Conferred Degrees
Childhood Getting Lost In Cages Of Beliefs, Need To Break These Bars: Manish Sisodia
Childhood Getting Lost In Cages Of Beliefs, Need To Break These Bars: Manish Sisodia
NEET 2021 Result: Know Qualifying Criteria For Unreserved Category Students
NEET 2021 Result: Know Qualifying Criteria For Unreserved Category Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................