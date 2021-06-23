Inter Exams Will Be Held, Time Table Soon: Andhra Pradesh Government To Supreme Court

Image credit: Shutterstock Ap Inter exams will be held, BIEAP tells Supreme Court

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate second year or Class 12 final exams will be held in physical mode, the state government has informed the Supreme Court of India. The exams are likely to take place in the last week of July, 2021 and the timetable will be announced 15 days in advance, it said. There is no “reliable alternative” to assess Inter or Class 12 students, the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) said in its affidavit.

In Andhra Pradesh, SSC or Class 10 students are awarded grades instead of marks, and there is no visibility on the internal exams conducted by scholls. Therefore, results using internal assessment may not be accurate, the board said.

“Experts have been consulted and they are of the view that it will be feasible to hold the examinations,” it added.

The affidavit further stated that entrance examinations, including the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET), give 25 per cent weightage to marks obtained in Class 12.

The affidavit has been filed in response to a petition filed in the Supreme Court for cancellation of Class 12 state board exams.

On June 22, the top court was informed that the Andhra Pradesh government wants to hold their board exams. The court directed it to submit an affidavit in two days.

The court also said it will hold the state responsible for any fatality due to its decision of holding these exams.

“If there is any fatality, we will hold the state responsible,” the Supreme Court said.

A vacation bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, will hear the matter tomorrow, June 24.