Intel, CBSE Set New Guinness Record, Deliver Virtual Lesson On AI To 13K Students In 24 Hours

Tech major Intel on Wednesday said it, along with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), has achieved a new Guinness World Records title for most users to take an online artificial intelligence (AI) lesson in 24 hours.

"The record was set after delivering a virtual lesson focused on demystifying the impact of AI and key considerations around its use to 13,000 students from class 8 and above between October 13-14," a statement said.

"The training was part of the ongoing AI For Youth Virtual Symposium organized by Intel and CBSE," it added.

Shweta Khurana, Director - APJ, Global Partnerships and Initiatives at Intel, said the company is committed to working with the ecosystem to help unlock the profound and pervasive societal benefits of AI.

CBSE Director Trainings and Skill Education Biswajit Saha said AI continues to be one of the most crucial technologies of the future, with the potential to leapfrog India's digitalisation journey.