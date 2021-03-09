AICTE Invites Applications For Approval To Offer Technical Programmes; Institutions Can Apply By April 3

The technical education regulator, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has invited applications for approval from all existing and new technical institutions to offer technical programmes or courses for the academic session 2021-22. The online application has started on aicte-india.org and will continue till April 3.

However, the council will also extend the last date for submission of online applications with penalty for extension of approval based on self-disclosure only for existing institutions. Institutions will be allowed to apply till April 8 with late fee.

“The existing Institutions offering Courses in Applied Arts and Crafts/ Design/ Vocational (Technical) Programmes / Non-Technical Institutions conducting MCA/ MBA, without the approval of AICTE and seeking approval for the first time from AICTE, shall submit an application as a new Technical Institution,” read an AICTE statement.

However, application for partial approval of any programme or course at any level will not be permitted.

As per the AICTE statement, institutions deemed to be universities offering technical programmes will have to submit an application to the council indicating the increase in the intake in the courses, new courses in emerging, multidisciplinary areas.

AICTE Application Process

Step 1: Go to AICTE website -- aicte-india.org

Step 2: On the Home Page, click Home

Step 3: Click on Quick link

Step 4: Select “Approval Process 2021-22”

Step 5: Fill and submit the application

The council is also organising an online workshop for the applicants to brief and appraise the changes in the approval process tomorrow, March 10 at 11 am.