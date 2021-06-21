Institution Of Engineering And Technology Announces India Scholarship Award 2021

IET India Scholarship Award 2021 announced, students can apply till August 15

The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) has announced the fifth edition of India Scholarship Award 2021 to recognise future engineering leaders. Open to students of all AICTE, UGC approved and other national institutes, the IET India Scholarship programme with a combined prize of Rs 5 Lakh aims to reward individual excellence and innovation among undergraduate engineering students in India. Students can apply for the scholarship at scholarships.theiet.in by August 15.

IET India instituted the annual IET Scholarship Awards in 2013 to underline the organisation’s commitment to India’s engineering community. The aim was to incentivise young people entering the engineering and technology profession.

This year IET India Scholarship Award is being re-launched in a digital format to coincide with the IET’s 150th anniversary. The awards are open to all 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th year undergraduate engineering students pursuing engineering from AICTE/UGC approved Institutions and national institutes.

Toni Allen, Director of International, Strategic Marketing and Engagement, IET in a statement said: “India fulfils a significant portion of the global engineering and technology workforce demands.. to bring back the IET India Scholarship Awards this year and can’t wait to discover the next generation of engineering leaders that will help us solve some of the world’s biggest challenges.”

The award evaluates participants across several parameters including academic performance, extracurricular activities, range of outreach activities and their ability to come up with engineering solutions to solve problems impacting society. In the first level, students are shortlisted based on their academic performance as well as extracurricular activities. They then progress to an online test on STEM subjects. Students that clear a cut off score are then invited to present their technological solution to a pertinent societal challenge that impacts their region in the regional rounds. Winners of the region round finally battle it out in the national finals to win the title.

The IET India Scholarship Award committee is chaired by Professor Abhijit Chakrabarti, Professor, Electrical Engineering, IIEST, Kolkata and members of the committee are Dr Nandini Gupta, Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur; Professor Santosh Kumar Vora, Professor and Head of Department-Electrical Engineering, Institute of Technology, Nirma University; Professor Samarjit Sengupta, Department of Applied Physics, University of Calcutta; Dr Shobha G, Professor, Department Of Computer Science and Engineering, R V College of Engineering and Manish Bahl, AVP, Center for the Future of Work - Asia Pacific and the Middle East, Cognizant.