  • Home
  • Education
  • Institutes Like IIM Amritsar Improving Quality Of Education: Union Minister Subhas Sarkar

Institutes Like IIM Amritsar Improving Quality Of Education: Union Minister Subhas Sarkar

Reminding the slogan of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the minister said India can stand up by imparting education meticulously and holistically by blending nuances of empathy and compassion with technological advancement in functional areas, like genomics, biotechnology, and nanotechnology.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 13, 2022 9:45 am IST

RELATED NEWS

IITs To Offer BEd Courses Soon, Says Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Minister Of Health And Family Welfare Visits AIIMS Mangalagiri Campus, Says PG Classes To Start Soon
University Of Allahabad Admission 2022: Application For PG, Research, Other Courses Start
Students' Views Would Be Considered For Admission Decision: Presidency University
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2022-23: Details On Class 11 Admission Process Here
IIT-Kharagpur Moves Up In QS World University Rankings 2023
Institutes Like IIM Amritsar Improving Quality Of Education: Union Minister Subhas Sarkar
Institutes like IIM Amritsar are improving quality of education, Subhas Sarkar said
Amritsar:

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar on Sunday said institutes like IIM, Amritsar are working towards welfare of the people by improving the quality of education. Mr Sarkar visited the campus of IIM, Amritsar. He planted a tree on the transit campus of IIM. In an official release here, Mr Sarkar met the faculty, staff and students of IIM.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Sarkar said, “Institutes like Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar are working towards the welfare of people by improving the quality of education and imparting 21st-century skills.” Mr Sarkar also highlighted the shift to experiential learning in National Education Policy 2020. The Union minister emphasized the need for learning communication and presentation, which he described as a balance between speaking and listening. “Our research and innovation activities should benefit the most disadvantaged individuals and focus on fostering industry and academia linkages,” he stated.

Reminding the slogan of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', he said India can stand up by imparting education meticulously and holistically by blending nuances of empathy and compassion with technological advancement in functional areas, like genomics, biotechnology, and nanotechnology. He appealed to the students of the institute to hold motivational events for those who fail to do well in board exams of Classes 10 and 12.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Management (IIM)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
RBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result Today; Time, Official Website, Direct Link
Live | RBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result Today; Time, Official Website, Direct Link
Rajasthan Class 10 Result For 2022 RBSE Exam For Over 10 Lakh Students Today
Rajasthan Class 10 Result For 2022 RBSE Exam For Over 10 Lakh Students Today
Goa Government Seeks Centre's Nod For Setting Up 60 New Anganwadis In State
Goa Government Seeks Centre's Nod For Setting Up 60 New Anganwadis In State
RBSE 10th Result 2022: How To Check Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result Via SMS
RBSE 10th Result 2022: How To Check Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result Via SMS
RBSE 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow; Know Time, Steps To Check
RBSE 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow; Know Time, Steps To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................