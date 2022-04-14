  • Home
Institute To Train Drone Pilots To Come Up In Haryana

The training institute will come up under the Drone Imaging and Information Service of Haryana Limited (DRIISHYA), Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 14, 2022 5:21 pm IST | Source: PTI
Institute To Train Drone Pilots To Come Up In Haryana
Haryana to come up with institute to train drone pilots.
Image credit: Shutterstock
Chandigarh:

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced that the state is planning to come up with an institute to train drone pilots. The training institute will come up under the Drone Imaging and Information Service of Haryana Limited (DRIISHYA), Mr Khattar said.

A decision to set up the institute was taken during the second board of directors meeting of DRIISHYA chaired by CM Khattar here on Thursday. The CM was informed by the officials about a need for creating a separate corporation to speed up the UAV-driven mode of governance in the state.

“This is a unique beginning in the state as now with the help of drones, illegal encroachments can also be controlled along with detecting expansion of area as earlier manual surveys were conducted at regular intervals which were very time consuming, costly, and required more manpower,” said Mr Khattar.

Directing the officers to ensure quick disposal of surveys and imaging work, Mr Khattar said that besides the revenue department, the use of drones should also be ensured in other departments like urban local bodies, power, disaster management, mining, forest, traffic, town and country planning, and agriculture, among others.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

