SiB Invites Online Applications For iFellowship, Stipend At Rs 60,000 Per Month

School of International Biodesign (SiB) -- jointly operated by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi -- has invited online applications for its fellowship programme in medical programme or ‘iFellowship’.

Candidates with undergraduate (UG) or postgraduate (PG) degrees in Medicine, Engineering, Design, and Business are eligible to apply for iFellowship. In the selection process, preference will be given to “candidates who have demonstrated a track record of innovation, passion for entrepreneurship and are willing to work in a team to create social impact through innovative product realization and commercialization.”

Eligible candidates can register online for iFellowship on the official website, biodesignschool.in.

The duration of the fellowship is one year, starting from March, 2021. Shortlisted candidates will be called for the interview round in February.

iFellows are offered a consolidated stipend of Rs 60,000 per month. Other benefits include travel costs and health coverage.

iFellows will be mentored by faculty members from AIIMS, New Delhi, IIT Delhi, MedTech Industry, start-ups, academia, and hospitals. The program also offers post-fellowship support to promising innovators.

According to an official statement, “the fellows spend time at AIIMS observing, identifying and selecting unmet clinical needs and subsequently, work together to develop innovative solutions. SiB is looking for candidates with an entrepreneurial inclination and a commitment to bring their innovations to the real world as commercial products.”

For more information, candidates can contact SiB at office@biodesignschool.in and 91-11-26593758.

School of International Biodesign (SiB) is a flagship program of the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, administered in collaboration between AIIMS New Delhi and IIT Delhi. The institute is based at AIIMS, New Delhi.