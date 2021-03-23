Institute of Rural Management Anand Announces IRMASAT Results

  • Home
The Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) has announced the result of IRMASAT on the official website irma.ac.in. The candidates can check their results by logging into the online portal using their application number and date of birth.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 23, 2021 5:03 pm IST

New Delhi:

Recommended:  Download IRMASAT  previous year question papers along with answers. Click Here

The entrance exam was conducted on February 18 and 19. The interviews were held between February 23 and March 6.

The qualifying IRMASAT candidates will have to accept the provisional admissions within one week.

Steps To Download IRMASAT scorecard

Step 1 Visit the official website of IRMA - irma.ac.in

Step 2: Enter your application number

Step 3: Enter your date of birth

Step 4: Click 'Submit' tab

Step 5: IRMASAT result 2021 will appear on screen

Step 6: Download and print the IRMASAT scorecard

IRMASAT Merit List

The IRMASAT merit list has been prepared on the basis of CAT 2020 or XAT 2021 score (35 percent), IRMASAT 2021 (10 percent), Personal Interview (30 percent), academic performance (5 percent), Diversity (5 percent) and profile (15 percent).

IRMASAT is conducted for admissions to Postgraduate Diploma in Rural Management programme. A total of 240 candidates will be selected.

