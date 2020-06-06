Institute of Distance Education, Madras University Releases MBA Result

IDE, UoM releases MBA result. Students can check the MBA result using their enrolment number.

The Institute of Distance Education (IDE), University of Madras has released the MBA exam result. the exam was held in December 2019. Students can check the MBA result using their enrolment number.

MBA Exam Result Link

Students should check their result from the official website of the University only. The mark sheet and pass certificate of the exam will be issued by the University later.

The undergraduate, diploma, certificate, BLIS, MLIS result were announced on June 1.

Madras University To Give A Final Chance To Candidates With Arrears

As per a report published in February, 2020, Madras University had allowed candidates belonging to various Undergraduate, Post Graduate and Professional of Arts, Science, Commerce, Management and other courses who have completed in April 2012 and earlier and still have arrears beyond the transitory provision to appear for the next two examination i.e. November 2019 and April 2020 as last and final chance.