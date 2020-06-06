  • Home
  • Education
  • Institute of Distance Education, Madras University Releases MBA Result

Institute of Distance Education, Madras University Releases MBA Result

The Institute of Distance Education (IDE), University of Madras has released the MBA exam result. the exam was held in December 2019. Students can check the MBA result using their enrolment number.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jun 6, 2020 5:20 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Punjab Government To Appeal Against High Court Ruling On School Fee During Lockdown
CBSE Notifies WWF-India Wild Wisdom Digital Quiz
Lucknow University Allows Change In Exam Centre For UP B.Ed. JEE 2020
HRD Ministry To Establish Project Management Unit To Monitor IoEs
Scrap Open Book Examination: 99 Physics Teachers Write To Delhi University
Classroom Learning Will Change Post COVID-19 Lockdown: HRD Secretary
Institute of Distance Education, Madras University Releases MBA Result
IDE, UoM releases MBA result. Students can check the MBA result using their enrolment number.
New Delhi:

The Institute of Distance Education (IDE), University of Madras has released the MBA exam result. the exam was held in December 2019. Students can check the MBA result using their enrolment number.

MBA Exam Result Link

Students should check their result from the official website of the University only. The mark sheet and pass certificate of the exam will be issued by the University later.

The undergraduate, diploma, certificate, BLIS, MLIS result were announced on June 1.

Madras University To Give A Final Chance To Candidates With Arrears

As per a report published in February, 2020, Madras University had allowed candidates belonging to various Undergraduate, Post Graduate and Professional of Arts, Science, Commerce, Management and other courses who have completed in April 2012 and earlier and still have arrears beyond the transitory provision to appear for the next two examination i.e. November 2019 and April 2020 as last and final chance.

Click here for more Education News
University of Madras
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Tamil Nadu Class 10, 11, 12 Exam Result In July Third Week: Education Minister
Tamil Nadu Class 10, 11, 12 Exam Result In July Third Week: Education Minister
Cancel DU’s Online, Open Book Exam: National Federation Of The Blind
Cancel DU’s Online, Open Book Exam: National Federation Of The Blind
BITSAT 2020 Exam Dates Announced, Last Date To Download Hall Ticket Is August 10
BITSAT 2020 Exam Dates Announced, Last Date To Download Hall Ticket Is August 10
Punjab Government To Appeal Against High Court Ruling On School Fee During Lockdown
Punjab Government To Appeal Against High Court Ruling On School Fee During Lockdown
Assam HSLC Result 2020: Boys Do Better Than Girls
Assam HSLC Result 2020: Boys Do Better Than Girls
.......................... Advertisement ..........................