INSPIRE Scholarship For Higher Education: Details On Eligibility, Application Process

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) offers Scholarship for Higher Education (SHE) under its programme Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE). As part of it around 10,000 scholarships are awarded to candidates who have passed Class 12 and fulfill the eligibility criteria. The selected students receive Rs 80,000 from the government to pursue higher education. The students can refer to the official website www.online-inspire.gov.in to acquire details about the scholarship.

Last year INSPIRE received 16, 317 applications for Scholarship for Higher Education out of which 10,923 candidates were selected.

Eligibility criteria for Scholarship for Higher Education (SHE)

The candidates must be between the age of 17 to 22 years and have passed Class 12 or equivalent exams. Only the top one percent of the Class 12 students will receive this scholarship as mentioned on the official website.

Guidelines for filling up scholarship form

There are certain things that the SHE scholarship applicants must bear in mind-

The name, gender and date of birth must match that of the Class 12 mark sheet, the date of birth must be entered in the prescribed format that is MM/DD/YYYY. Class 10 mark sheet will be considered as the proof for date of birth.

The email-id must be functioning as it will be used for future communication and the password will have to match the given conditions given on the registration window in terms of number of characters. The students will then have to fill the CAPTCHA code, in case there is no such code visible, they will have to refresh the window and repeat the entire procedure, hence make sure it is mentioned before filling up the application.

After submitting the INSPIRE application, the candidates will receive the activation link on their email id, click on it and login using the credentials.

Steps to apply for INSPIRE scholarship

Log into the portal by entering the registered email ID as User Name and the registered password

A screen will appear, click on ‘Scholarship’ link

After clicking on ‘Scholarship’ link, please click the button ‘Apply for Scholarship’

Fill in the fields one by one by clicking the EDIT button

Documents required for INSPIRE scholarship

The students will be requiring following documents for the INSPIRE scholarship-

Passport-size photographs, caste certificate( if applicable), Class 12 marksheet, Class 10 mark sheet or certificate, eligibility note from the state if required, certificate specifying rank or award in JEE (Main)/ JEE (Advanced)/ NEET/ KVPY /JBNSTS/ NTSE / international Olympic medallists (if applicable), endorsement form signed by the Principal of the College/Director of the Institute/Registrar of the University, and any other supporting documents.

The photograph needs to be uploaded in the jpeg format and other documents will have to be uploaded in the PDF format. Photographs size must not exceed 5 KB and the document’s size must not exceed 1 KB.

The students must be careful while entering their details as once the application is submitted, they will not be able to edit the information. In case a wrong or incomplete application is submitted, the candidate will no longer be eligible for the scholarship.

How To Check Status of INSPIRE scholarship

Students can view the status of their SHE scholarship application by entering the Application Reference Number in the portal. After due evaluation of your application, they shall be informed about its status through an email notification that will be sent to the registered email address.