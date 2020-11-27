INSPIRE Scholarship 2020: Receive Up To Rs 80,000 Per Annum; Check Eligibility

  • Home
INSPIRE Scholarship 2020-21: The Department of Science and Technology has invited online applications for INSPIRE 2020-21 scholarship scheme at online-inspire.gov.in

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 27, 2020 2:48 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Department of Science and Technology under the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, has invited online applications from students for INSPIRE 2020-21 scholarship scheme. Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) is a programme under the Scholarship for Higher Education (SHE) scheme. The last date for online applications at www.online-inspire.gov.in is December 31.

Under this scheme, 10,000 scholarships are awarded every year to candidates who pass Class 12 board exam from any recognised board and take admission for BSc, BSc (Hons), four years BS and five years integrated MSc or MS programs in any UGC recognized college university or institutions in India.

Candidates selected for INSPIRE scholarship will receive Rs 80,000 annually. The cash value payable to the SHE scholarship holder is Rs. 60,000 per annum along with a summertime attachment fee of Rs 20,000 which will be paid only to those candidates who undertake summertime research projects.

The scholarship will be given from the first to the last year of the programme -- maximum up to five years for candidates enrolled at integrated masters programmes -- or till the completion of the course, whichever is earlier. Continuation of the scholarship for selected candidates is based on performance in the examinations conducted and certified by the institution imparting education.

INSPIRE Scholarship 2020: Eligibility

Top 1% candidates of Class 12 board exams under state or central board in 2020 are eligible for the scholarship.

Candidates among top 10,000 rank holders as per common merit lists of JEE Main 2020, JEE Advanced 2020, NEET 2020, are also eligible to apply.

All Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojna (KVPY) fellows, National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) scholars, International Olympiad Medalists and Jagadis Bose National Science Talent Search (JBNSTS) scholars can also apply.

Candidates must take admission to any of the following disciplines:

Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, Statistics, Geology, Astrophysics, Astronomy, Electronics, Botany, Zoology, Bio-chemistry, Anthropology, Microbiology, Geophysics, Geochemistry, Atmospheric Sciences & Oceanic Sciences.

