Innovation Park Inaugurated In Madras Christian College

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 17, 2021 10:56 pm IST

Chennai:

An Innovation Park, aimed at promoting innovation, incubation and startups, has been set up at the campus of city-based Madras Christian College.

The Innovation Park, developed with contribution from MRF would be an autonomous centre with high student autonomy in the activities undertaken, a college press release said on Wednesday, announcing its inauguration.

"The park seeks to set up collaborative spaces that would facilitate inter, multi and transdisciplinary innovations," it said.

According to college Principal Paul Wilson, "This project will serve as a fertile breeding ground for innovations and would incubate Entrepreneurship in the coming years."

Chairman of MRF Ltd and MCC Association and Board of Directors K M Mammen said his company was proud to join hands with the institute in the initiative. Among others, the Innovation Park will host spaces for Writers cafe, design studio (Tinkering lab) and entrepreneurship cafe, the release added.

Madras Christian College, Chennai
ICSI CS Professional, Executive Results Verification Window To Close Tomorrow
Telangana Government To Decide On Schools In Couple Of Days: Chief Minister
Karnataka Plans To Start Next Academic Year From July 15
GATE Final Answer Key Released; Result On March 22
Haryana Government Brings New Sports University Bill
