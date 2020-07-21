Manodarpan: Initiative Launched To Provide Psycho-social Support To Students

Union HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” launched the Manodarpan initiative to provide psycho-social support to students for their mental health and well-being in New Delhi today.

As part of the initiative, Mr Nishank launched a National Toll-free Helpline (8448440632), a special special web page of Manodarpan on the portal of HRD Ministry, and a handbook.

Speaking on the occasion, MR Nishank said that COVID -19 is understandably a challenging time for everyone around the world.

“With specific focus on children and adolescents, there are emerging mental health concerns that are often reported in such situations. Children and adolescents may be more vulnerable and may experience heightened level of stress, anxiety and fearfulness, along with a range of other emotional and behavioural issues,” he added.

The ministry has taken the initiative covering a wide range of activities to provide Psychosocial Support to students for their mental health & well-being during the COVID-19 outbreak and beyond.

The minister also said that a Working Group, having experts from the fields of education, mental health and psych-osocial issues as its members, has been set up to monitor and promote the mental health issues and concerns of students and to facilitate providing of support to address the mental health and psycho-social aspects during and after COVID-19 lockdown, through counselling services, online resources and helpline.