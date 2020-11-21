INI CET Results 2021: Exam Over; Result To Be Announced On November 27

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi concluded the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET 2021). The exam was held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode in the forenoon shift (9 am to 12 noon). The result for INI CET 2021 exam will be announced on November 27 at aiimsexams.org.

All the candidates who will qualify the INI CET test will be invited for INI CET counselling, document verification and admission process.

This year, the authorities conducted the INI CET 2021 test in 129 test cities.

INI CET 2021 was held for admission to 815 Masters of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Chirurgie (MCh) and Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) seats offered in AIIIMS PG, JIPMER PG, PGIMER and NIMHANS.

INI CET 2021 Result: How to download

INI CET result 2021 is released in the PDF format. Candidates will be able to download their result by accessing the PDF file. The INI CET result PDF does not display the names of all the candidates who have appeared for the examination, however, candidates will be required to search their roll numbers in order to check the INI CET 2021 results.

Go to the official website- aiimsexams.org

Click on the “Results” tab

Go to the “Academic courses” section.

Select the following notification “Percentile Secured by the Candidates of INI CET COURSES [MD/MS/MCh(6YRS)/DM(6YRS)/MDS] Jan-2021 Session”

Login with registration ID and password

Check the result of INI CET

Candidates who qualify the examination can download their INI CET scorecard 2021

INI CET Result 2021: Tie-Breaking Criteria

In case two or more candidates score similar marks in INI CET result 2021, the ranks of these candidates are decided using the following tie-breaking criteria: